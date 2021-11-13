Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 440 by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 440 price target by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

