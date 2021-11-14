-$0.13 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 266.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.17. 237,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $505.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

