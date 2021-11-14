-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 23,566,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,123,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 960,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,849,994. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

