$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $885,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.4% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

