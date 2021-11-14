$0.42 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

