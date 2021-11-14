$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,013,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.