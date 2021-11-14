$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $10,013,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.