$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

