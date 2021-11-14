-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.
FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.
FLXN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 878,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,796. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
