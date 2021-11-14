-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 211,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLXN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 878,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,796. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.