$0.62 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 438,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,258. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,707,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 723,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

