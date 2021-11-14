$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

