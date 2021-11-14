-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,919. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.