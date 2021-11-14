$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,206. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

