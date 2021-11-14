$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,736.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. 294,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.