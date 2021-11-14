$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930,000.00 and the highest is $1.46 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.09 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTRP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 68,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,924. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $219,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

