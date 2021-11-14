$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.14. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

MCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 2,550,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

