$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $987.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of CCS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.35. 248,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,235. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

