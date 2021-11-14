$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 221,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.