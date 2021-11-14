$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $1.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 179,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.