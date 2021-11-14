$10.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $10.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $128.45. 6,462,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,003. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.