12,000 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PHM opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

