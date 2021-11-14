1,360 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $254.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,694,173 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

