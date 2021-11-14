1,518 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $230.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.16. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 10.93%.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.