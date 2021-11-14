$153.46 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report $153.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $487.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $523.77 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 266,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

