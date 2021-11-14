$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $18.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.28 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $52.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $81.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $89.59 million to $178.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 298,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

