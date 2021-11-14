1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $99,932,061. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.45. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.