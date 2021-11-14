1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.51 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 369,671 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

