1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4,638.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.