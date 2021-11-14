1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 78.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.23 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

