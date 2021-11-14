1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.20 and a 12-month high of $182.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

