1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,096,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,400,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 693.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 479,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.79 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

