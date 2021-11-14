$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

