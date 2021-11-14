$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

