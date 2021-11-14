$221.17 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $221.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.50 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $785.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of KAI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.52. 24,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.54. Kadant has a 52-week low of $126.29 and a 52-week high of $238.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

