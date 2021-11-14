$24.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $24.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.39 billion and the highest is $24.99 billion. Target posted sales of $22.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $104.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.99 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.20 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $260.02. 2,486,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,996. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

