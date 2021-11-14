$296.37 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $296.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.65. 460,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,772. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $167.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

