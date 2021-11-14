2,978 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

NOW stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 634.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

