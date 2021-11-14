3,080 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

INDT opened at $73.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.