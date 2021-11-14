3,921 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $191.78 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.