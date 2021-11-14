3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.