3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

