$5.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 717,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,018,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 597,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.