$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

BKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.36. 5,480,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,419,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

