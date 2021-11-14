$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

BKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.36. 5,480,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,419,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.