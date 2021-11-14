$558.09 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $558.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.88 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 832,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

