$6.36 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post $6.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of CCCC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 195,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,034. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

