$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 19,120,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
