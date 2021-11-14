$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.85 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 billion to $28.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,662,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,143. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

