$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $897.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the highest is $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 3,909,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

