89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $42.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

ETNB stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

