Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

