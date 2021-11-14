Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Several brokerages have commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

